Troopers locate West Monroe man who suffered a medical event while looking for family dog

WEST MONROE - At 6:42 p.m. on Sept. 1,, State Police in Hastings were dispatched to the area of 10 Cusson Drive for a 67-year-old male who was lost in a wooded area in the town of West Monroe. Oswego County 911 advised the Troopers that the missing male subject was having trouble breathing, and was running low on his supply of oxygen.
Troopers along with members from the West Amboy Fire Department Interviewed a family member who stated that her husband was lost in the woods while looking for their dog. She advised that her husband had his phone but wasn’t sure where he was and that his oxygen tank was getting low.
Troopers were able to locate the man in the woods, approximately 1/2 mile from the West Amboy Fire Department. McFee Ambulance Service responded to the scene and evaluated the party who refused any further medical treatment.
