PULASKI — Supporters of President Donald J. Trump wished him and his family well during a Friday afternoon rally at the village’s park after hearing he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday morning. His supporters said they continue to approve of his response to the pandemic that’s killed more than 200,000 Americans to date.
About 100 people gathered in the park on Friday afternoon to express their support for the president and his endorsed candidate in the NY-22 House seat race, Claudia Tenney. The event was organized by Mohawk Valley/Central New Yorkers for Trump, an organization that’s hosted pro-Trump rallies across the upstate region since 2016.
James A. Zecca, group leader for the organization, said he was “very sad” when he first heard the president and first lady tested positive for COVID-19.
“They didn’t say anything about the child, Baron. Hopefully he doesn’t have it as well,” Mr. Zecca said.
He gave Mr. Trump high marks on his handling of the pandemic thus far, citing his quick decisions to stop visitors from China and Europe from entering the country.
“On the pandemic, I think he’s done a fantastic job,” he said. “Immediately when he knew this was a serious situation, he took care of it with the people coming in from overseas to this country.”
The Trump administration announced a ban on entry for people who had recently visited or were coming directly from China on Jan. 31. The European travel ban was announced on March 14.
Mr. Zecca said he knows the effects of the disease caused by the virus firsthand because his brother, who was in his 70s, died of it during the early days of the pandemic.
“I lost my brother to it very early on in Florida, so it’s very personal to me,” he said. “If there’s anything I could do to possibly stop the virus from infecting somebody else, I’ll do what needs to be done,” he added when talking about wearing a mask.
That includes signing up for drug trials for COVID-19 vaccines. Mr. Zecca said he’s currently waiting to hear back from two different pharmaceutical companies about if he can participate.
Barbara Z. Ames, a retired nurse who was at the rally waving her Trump-Tenney flags at passing cars, said she also thinks Mr. Trump’s response to the pandemic has been robust and effective.
“He got the drug companies right on the ball, he instituted orders that have never been used before to get them working on a vaccine so quickly,” she said. “I think he’s done a fabulous job.”
She said much of the criticism of his handing of the pandemic has been unfair and based on information only known after the decisions were already made.
“How easy is it to say something after the fact,” Mrs. Ames said. “Actually, initially the Democrat governors praised him for getting the comfort ship there in New York. I’m sorry, but the man has really worked, and I think we owe him a ‘thank you’ because we’re in as good shape as we are because of the steps he has taken.”
She said Mr. Trump’s measures at the southern border, including the border wall and increased funding for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, are the first steps in preventing further pandemics.
“We are still in this pandemic, and we could never survive another one,” Mrs. Ames said. “I’m very concerned that the Democrats want to open up our southern border and let everyone in. I’m a nurse, and I know for a fact that we could be headed for more serious trouble with diseases if individuals just came across without being medically checked.”
Both Mrs. Ames and Mr. Zecca wished Mr. Trump, the first lady and anyone around them good health and a speedy recovery.
“He’s a fighter, and he is gonna stay that way and fight for us,” Mr. Zecca said. “Fight for us, our country and fight for what he believes is the right thing to do.”
