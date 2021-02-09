OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, Feb. 9, that 26 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 5,979. There are currently 239 active positive cases.
Oswego County continues to see positive cases decrease in recent days. The county’s seven-day accumulated case count has dropped 47%; down from 321 on Monday, Feb. 1 to 173 on Monday, Feb. 8. Oswego Hospital, ConnextCare, several pharmacies, and the Oswego County Health Department continue to deliver vaccine in the county as the supply allows.
“We have seen a slightly increased vaccine supply, but we are still far from having enough supply for everyone who desires to be vaccinated,” said Huang. “All agencies within Oswego County are currently following the state guidance to vaccinate those in Phase 1a, Phase 1b and those aged 65 years and above only.
“The decrease in positive cases and increased vaccinations; however welcome, do not mean that we can ease our preventive measures,” he continued. “We are still facing emerging coronavirus variants, relative vaccine shortage, and continued ‘caution fatigue’ as this pandemic goes on. As such, we will continue to increase testing, trace close contacts, and vaccinate as vaccine becomes available. I urge our residents to do their part as well and maintain safe behaviors such as wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing their hands frequently and avoiding non-essential gatherings.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added, “Our County Health Department and our health care partners in the community are doing their very best to get people vaccinated. Unfortunately, we have no control on the supply of vaccine. We can, however, help people get to their COVID-19 testing or vaccination appointments if they are having transportation issues. We are partnering with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. to provide free transportation to our residents.”
The Oswego County Health Department is also partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid tests in its mobile unit to various locations around the county. Testing will be offered to those who live and work in Oswego County. Additional sites and details will be announced when they are finalized.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Feb. 9.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 239
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated every day to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 139,195
Total - of negative results: 131,183
Total - of positive cases: 5,979
Total - of positive cases released: 5,654
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 86
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 779
The Oswego County Health Department is administering vaccines to eligible groups in the most efficient way possible. For details, please go to the New York State phased distribution guidelines at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine-phase-1a---phase-1b.
“It is wonderful to know that many of our community members are anxious for this vaccine and we share in the enthusiasm for taking this next step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Huang. “Currently in New York State, requests for vaccine far outnumber available vaccine and we continue to ask for patience as we work through this process together. As vaccine becomes available in Oswego County for eligible groups, we will notify appropriate employers of scheduled clinics. Inconsistent vaccine supply makes vaccine clinic planning difficult, and the small amount of vaccine supply that Oswego County has received is not enough to meet Phase 1a and 1b groups, and our senior citizens’ needs.”
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.