OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, April 27, that 40 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,626. There are currently 212 active positive cases.
“Although nearly 40% of our residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and the seven-day accumulated positive case counts are at the lowest point in the last six weeks, we continue to fluctuate between the CDC’s ‘high’ and ‘significant’ community transmission levels,” Huang said. “In addition, today’s new case count is 40, the highest in the last five weeks. These things show us that, while we’ve made some progress, we need to keep working on reducing transmission in our communities.”
He added, “Vaccination is key to moving us forward. We need to vaccinate many more residents to reach herd immunity. I urge those who are eligible to make an appointment and get vaccinated.”
He also reminded residents to continue following COVID-19 protocols. “Please, wear a mask, maintain social distance and wash your hands frequently,” he said. “These are the best ways to help prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the number of positive cases.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. April 27.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 212
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 197,928
Total - of negative results: 187,764
Total - of positive cases: 7,626
Total - of positive cases released: 7,324
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 506
The Oswego County Health Department will host a series of mini-clinics to vaccinate residents in the coming week. The first will be tomorrow, April 28 from 3 to 3:30 p.m., the second will be on Monday, May 3 from 3 to 4 p.m., and the third will be on Wednesday, May 5 from 3 to 3:30 p.m.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered at all three of these clinics, which will be held at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Those who sign up for these clinics must be able to return 28 days later for their second dose.
The link to register for the clinics is now posted on the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine page. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
Be sure to check back if a clinic looks like it doesn’t have any appointments available. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs.
Find more information about the three COVID-19 vaccines by clicking on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have an appointment and bring proof of eligibility, such as proof of age. Other acceptable proofs include pay stubs, work ID, or a letter from health care provider. Those without an appointment and proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated.
The Health Department also continues to partner with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to sites around the county. The next stop for the mobile unit will be in Hannibal next week. Registration is required. For updates, go to the health department’s COVID-19 testing website at: https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/free_covid-19_testing.php.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet in making appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be widespread across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your health care provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
