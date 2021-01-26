OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, that 68 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,527. There are three additional COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“I would like to express our condolences to the families and friends of these patients,” said Huang. “This is a sad reminder that the virus continues to be in our communities. We must remain diligent in our preventative measures because the virus likes this cold, dry winter weather we’re having. Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings.”
He said that the need for the COVID-19 vaccine is much greater than the supply right now. “There are many people still looking for an appointment and we understand their frustration. We are committed to getting our residents vaccinated as quickly as possible and ask your patience. As soon as we get more vaccines, we will schedule more clinics.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added, “Our County Health department and our health care partners in the community are doing their very best to get the vaccine into the arms of our residents. Unfortunately, we have no control on the supply of vaccine. We can, however, help people get to their COVID-19 testing or vaccination appointments if they are having transportation issues. We have partnered with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. to provide this free transportation to our residents.”
The Oswego County Health Department is also partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring 100 free rapid COVID-19 tests in its mobile unit to various locations around the county. Testing will be offered to those who live and work in Oswego County. Online registration and details will be announced when they are finalized.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 26.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 129,054
Total - of positive cases: 5,527
Total - of positive cases released: 4,869
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 78
Total - of positive cases active: 580
Total - of negative results: 121,652
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,106
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Health officials strongly urge residents to take these precautions:
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Call your health care provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Do not go to the emergency department unless you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
More information is posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Call the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 if you have any questions. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
New York State provides online links to report violations of health and safety restrictions and requirements for businesses, gatherings and individuals. To file a complaint about a business, location or incident in your community, go to https://mylicense.custhelp.com/app/ask. To file a complaint against your employer or place of work, go to https://labor.ny.gov/workerprotection/laborstandards/coronavirus-complaints.shtm.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the sole local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response over all persons and entities within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response and reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.