Tug Hill Commission community connectedness survey launched

WATERTOWN – Research shows that communities are at their best when residents feel connected to each other and feel invested in each other’s welfare. The Tug Hill Commission, a regional task force, and the University of Albany invite Tug Hill residents, homeowners and visitors to complete a short survey at tinyurl.com/tughillcommunity. The findings from this survey can benefit community members by identifying any gaps that prevent a strong sense of belonging. The findings will be shared publicly and will inform efforts to improve how residents, homeowners and visitors feel about the community.
It is important that they hear from people who feel well-connected and from those who do not; even if some might have a strong support system within the Tug Hill region, others may not and may contemplate leaving Tug Hill. This survey aims to answer the questions “what makes some people stay in the region” and “what makes others leave.” Respondents will have the chance to win a $50 gift card to one of two Tug Hill restaurants. Responses are anonymous and everyone’s identity is protected. To take the survey, visit tinyurl.com/tughillcommunity. Reach out to Katie Malinowski, katie@tughill.org or 315-785-2380, with any questions.
