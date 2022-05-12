Tug Hill Commission Historical program series

WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission will host its second historical program of 2022 at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. The program will be held both in-person and online at the Oneida County History Center located at 1608 Genesee St., Utica.
Join the Tug Hill Commission, the Oneida County Historical Center, and panelists as they reconstruct the legacy of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) throughout the Tug Hill region in a presentation titled “Built to Last: The Legacy of the Civilian Conservation Corps.” The CCC, or fondly known as Roosevelt’s Tree Army, was a public works program developed under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. This program offered paid opportunities for young men during the Great Depression to sow the seeds of environmental conservation and civil development projects throughout the United States. Participants will learn about the history of CCC camps in the area and projects undertaken by the corps. They will also hear first-hand experiences from a former CCC member about life at the corps camps. To conclude the program, participants will find out how this program provides the framework for AmeriCorps, Excelsior Conservation Corps, and the Student Conservation Corps which are completing ongoing projects on state land throughout our region.
Meet the panelists:
Marty Podskoch, historian and author of “Adirondack Civilian Conservation Corps Camps: History, Memories, and Legacy of the CCC”, will provide an overview of the Civilian Conservation Corps, and CCC camps in the Tug Hill Region.
Charles Vandrei, historic preservation officer and archeologist with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Lands and Forests will guide attendees through the lasting impact of CCC on New York state including the development of parks, state forests, and fish hatcheries among additional projects.
Herb Thorpe, former CCC member, and former Tuskegee Airman, will give a first-hand oral history and an experiential account of life in CCC camps.
Ann Harrison, Chief, Bureau of Environmental Education at the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation will showcase how the CCC provided the foundation for future programs including the Excelsior Conservation Corps, and Student Conservation Corps.
Maria Cipullo, Thousand Islands Regional Trails Coordinator, SCA Supervisor, will discuss her involvement with the Student Conservation Corps, and projects they are working on throughout the Tug Hill and Thousand Islands State Parks Region.
Following the program, there will be an open panel discussion hosted by Patrick Reynolds, Director of Public Programs at the Oneida County Historical Center, and the Tug Hill Commission staff.
For more information call the Oneida County History Center at 315-735-3642. To register as a webinar attendee for the program visit: www.oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.
