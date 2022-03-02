Tug Hill Commission historical webinar series - “50 Years in a Hunting Club on Tug Hill”

WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission will host its first historical webinar of 2022 at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. Jack Thoden, a charter member of the Brandy Brook Sports Club, Inc., will share 50 plus years of photographs and stories in his webinar, “50 Years in a Hunting Club on Tug Hill.”
Brandy Brook was established in 1965 when it leased 3,600 acres of land from Lyons Falls Pulp and Paper, in the now defunct hamlet of Page.
Thoden also served as president of the “Gate Committee” for several years, which helped manage access to the G&W Railroad for the local camps and landowners, and eventually became the Tug Hill Sporting Association.
Thoden grew up in Allegany County, where his love of the outdoors began. He graduated from the forestry college in Syracuse (SUNY ESF) and then served in the Navy. He worked for the National Lumber Manufacturer’s Association out of Washington, D.C. traveling New York state, before moving to Boonville in 1962 to work for HR Myers Lumber Company, Inc. He worked there for 42 years until his retirement in 2004. Both him and his wife Ruth were heavily involved in the Woodsmen’s Field Days for over 25 years. He also served his community in other ways, including serving on the reorganization committee of the Adirondack Central
School, building committee chairman for Adirondack Health, and former president of the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Register at www.tinyurl.com/TugHillHuntClub.
