WATERTOWN – The Constable Chronicles continue as the Constable Hall Association and the Tug Hill Commission present two Constable Chronicles webinars this fall.
The first webinar, by Andrew Reid, educator and Constable Hall Association board member, is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Register at www.tughill.org/upcomingworkshops/.
This presentation, titled “Anna Constable: From Socialist to Suffragist,” will follow the life of Anna Constable from her family’s connection to Constable Hall, her years in the upper circles of New York City social life, and her development into an influential suffragist in the United States during the final push for equal voting rights for women.
At 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, join Martha Constable Murray and Peter Hayes from the Constable Hall Association for “William Constable, Spirit of the North Country.” Register at www.tughill.org/upcoming-workshops/.
At one time, William Constable owned most of the North Country, yet never visited it – he hangs over the early history like a ghost.
Almost every person involved in the original development connects to him in some way. Learn how he and his interesting wife set in motion the community - and how his spirit of adventure was picked up by the next generation.
In case people missed the first three episodes, they can visit the “library” of past presentations and trainings at www.tughill.org/services/training/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.