Tug Hill Commission hosting two free webinars

WATERTOWN – The NYS Tug Hill Commission is providing two free training webinars for topics originally scheduled for the annual Tug Hill Local Government Conference.
Wednesday, April 22, 1:30-3 p.m.
Register in advance: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_P7or5bm5SZO_sXPj1EEUKg
As solar energy becomes more viable, some municipalities have discovered their zoning codes do not address all the issues that may arise. The siting of a utility scale solar facility often requires that the solar developer apply for a zoning variance or a special use permit. In addition to engineering and environmental review, boards should consider the various legal aspects of such applications, including the necessity for decommissioning bonds and security, landowner authorizations, timing requirements and the sensitivities of neighboring property owners. Towns may also wish to explore the requirement of a Payment in Lieu of Tax Agreement (PILOT) for the various taxing jurisdictions. This presentation will focus on the unique factors that should be thoroughly evaluated in the SEQRA, zoning and legal review processes.
Speakers: Stephen LeFevre, Senior Managing Hydrogeologist, Barton & Loguidice, www.bartonandloguidice.com and John Langey, Esq, Costello, Cooney, & Fearon, PLLC, www.ccf-law.com
Tuesday, April 28, 3-5 p.m.
Join: meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m7f0e4ce6a7d5883382f00fd8876b936d, Password: Reserve1
By phone: 1-844-633-8697 US Toll Free, 1-518-549-0500 Local, Access code: 610 453 024
Reserve funds are an effective planning tool for local government officials to assist them with their long-term operating and capital needs. This training will discuss the most popular reserve funds including capital reserves, repair reserves, retirement contribution reserves and others. The legal and proper methods to establish reserves, expend from a reserve, and account and budget for reserves will be presented.
Speaker: Laird Petrie, Office of the State Comptroller’s Syracuse Regional office, www.osc.state.ny.us
Once completed, these webinars will be added to other presentations scheduled for the conference and can be found here: https://www.tughill.org/services/training/local-government-conference/2020-conferencepresentations/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.