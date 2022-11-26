Tug Hill Commission meeting Dec. 12, Watertown

WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission will meet from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at the town of Watertown Municipal Building, 22867 County Route 67, Watertown. The meeting will include routine business of the commission, and review of major projects and activities in the region. The public is welcome to attend and there will be a public comment period at the end of the meeting.
Latest News
- Can the city run a profitable Watertown Golf Club?
- Disinterred body found in Akwesasne cemetery believed to be man who died in 1996
- High school sports: Heuvelton Girls win opener at Saranac Tournament
- Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the first open house at the Richardson-Bates House Museum on Dec. 4
- New Haven Seniors Lancaster, Pa. trip
- Port of Oswego makes $3.5 million in dock upgrades
- Pulaski Community Holiday Basket Program applications due by Dec. 12
- Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County to hold annual meeting
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Watertown digs out, more than 6 feet of snow in Natural Bridge
-
Watertown attorney suspended for professional misconduct
-
Snow total tops 6 feet in parts of the north country; residents dig out Sunday
-
Massena police charge 38-year-old in Tracy Street homicide
-
UPDATE: Police identify woman found along road in Lisbon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.