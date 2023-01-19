WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 at the town of Trenton Municipal Building, 8520 Old Poland Road, Barneveld. The meeting will include routine business of the commission, and review of major projects and activities in the region. The public is welcome to attend and there will be a public comment period at the end of the meeting.
Latest News
- Celebrate 2023 Black History Month with New York Sea Grant recommended reading lists
- River View Pediatrics receives ARPA funding from Oswego County
- CenterState CEO announces key promotions
- Advisory council for proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary to hold virtual meeting
- Tug Hill Commission meeting Jan. 23
- Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division soldiers take part in D-Series Winter Challenge
- Jefferson County’s homelessness committee announces recommendations for local solutions
- City finalizing paperwork to buy Watertown Golf Club, plans for May opening
Most Popular
-
Frozen in time: Readers share memories of the Great Ice Storm of 1998
-
‘Kraken’ COVID mutation is most contagious yet
-
Syracuse judge strikes down N.Y. vaccine mandate for health workers, rules state overstepped its authority
-
Stefanik asked to cooperate with Santos probe; report suggests she was aware of lies
-
Council members get heated over Watertown Golf Club purchase
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.