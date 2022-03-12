WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 21 at the village of Cleveland offices, 2 Clay St., Cleveland. The meeting will include routine business of the commission, and review of major projects and activities in the region. The public is welcome to attend and there will be a public comment period at the end of the meeting. There is also an option to join remotely via Zoom, using https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84600743849 or calling 929-205-6099, meeting ID 846 0074 3849.
Latest News
- The Arc of Oswego County launches annual membership campaign for 2022
- Building STEM skills and robots: MACS VEX Robotics ready for states
- Redistricting may make Joe Griffo Oswego County’s new state senator
- Oswego Alliance offers baked goods and coffee for Vietnam veterans
- Building soils for better crops: Practical guidance for farmers on developing healthy soils
- Tug Hill Commission meeting March 21 in Cleveland
- L.E.A.’S Diner successfully defends title in VTC’s annual chili cook-off
- Lowville bar witnesses testify in Exford arson, murder trial
Most Popular
-
High-rise fire evacuates residents to Ogdensburg Free Academy; one in critical condition
-
China buys up U.S. soybeans, corn as Ukraine war roils trade
-
Massena man charged after allegedly stealing vehicles, leading police on high-speed chase
-
Rossie woman shot in neck managed to dial 911; deputy rendered aid for 20 minutes
-
High school boys hockey: Starpoint stuns Salmon River in double overtime in state quarterfinal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.