Tug Hill Commission meeting May 16

WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16 at the Turin Municipal Building, 6312 E. Main St. Turin. The meeting will include routine business of the commission, and review of major projects and activities in the region. At the meeting a resolution to allow the commission to meet via video conference will be considered. Public comment is welcome.
The public is welcome to attend and there will be a public comment period at the end of the meeting. There is also an option to join remotely via Zoom, using us02web.zoom.us/j/86573052992 or calling 929-205-6099, meeting ID 865 730 52992
