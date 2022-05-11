Tug Hill Commission meeting May 16

WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 16 at the Turin Municipal Building, 6312 E. Main St. Turin. The meeting will include routine business of the commission, and review of major projects and activities in the region. At the meeting a resolution to allow the commission to meet via video conference will be considered. Public comment is welcome.

The public is welcome to attend and there will be a public comment period at the end of the meeting. There is also an option to join remotely via Zoom, using us02web.zoom.us/j/86573052992 or calling 929-205-6099, meeting ID 865 730 52992

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.