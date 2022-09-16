Tug Hill Commission Sept. 19 meeting cancelled

WATERTOWN – The Tug Hill Commission meeting scheduled from 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 at the Trenton Municipal Building, 8520 Old Poland Rd., Barneveld, has been cancelled. It has been rescheduled from 4-5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Village of Carthage Municipal Building, 120 Mechanic Street, Carthage.
