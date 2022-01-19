Tug Hill local government conference April 19 at the Turning Stone Event Center

WATERTOWN – Local government officials across Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, and Oswego counties and beyond can now register for the Tug Hill Commission’s 31st annual local government conference to held at the Turning Stone Event Center, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona. Registration and session information for the April 19 event is now available on the commission’s website at www.tughill.org/lgc2022.
Back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the yearly training venue typically draws over 700 attendees and over 25 exhibitors, and provides training and networking opportunities for town supervisors, village mayors, town and village board members, clerks, planning and zoning board members, highway superintendents, assessors, and other government officials. There are options for online (credit card) and mail-in (check or voucher) registration. The regular registration rate is $75 if postmarked by March 18. Attendees will be required to follow whatever COVID protocols are required at the time by New York state and the venue and are encouraged to register early in case attendance becomes limited for public health reasons.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and sessions kickoff at 8:45 a.m. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and will include a keynote, Leveraging Our Assets in a Global Economy, by Andrew Fish of CenterState CEO.
Each of the four sessions will include seven individual presentations for people to choose from. The goal is to include a variety of subjects in each concurrent session that would be useful for a variety of local officials including highway staff, clerks, town and village board members, planning board members, zoning board of appeal members and assessors. Certificates of attendance will be provided to all attendees.
Session one topics are: Employee handbook basics, challenges in regulating quality of life issues, site plan and subdivision review, interpretation and enforcement of zoning laws, long- range planning and budgeting for highways, your role in a disaster and clean energy communities.
Session two topics are: Reserve funds and long-term planning, open meetings law, rural planning issues, motions, criteria and decision-making guidelines, selecting pavement preservation techniques, vital records: local registrar and clerk responsibilities and federal funding opportunities.
Session three topics are: The EMS crisis and its impact on municipal budgets, historic preservation, accessory dwelling units as affordable housing, land use and SEQR case law update, ice and snow best practices, FOIL overview and the 94-C renewable energy siting process.
Session four topics are: How to prepare for and/or conduct and audit, great board members, ethical considerations for planning boards and zoning boards of appeal, Q&A for planning and zoning boards, myths of traffic calming and complete streets, email essentials and cannabis.
Assessor’s session: If an assessor, there will be six hours of certified training. This morning and afternoon session for assessors will cover the steps for using RPS for valuation. Topics include cleanup of file, land tables, cost tables and comparable sales. Assessors will receive six hours of CE credits for attending this session.
