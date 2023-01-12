Tug Hill Local Government Conference April 5 and 6

WATERTOWN – Local government officials across Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, and Oswego counties and beyond can now register for the Tug Hill Commission’s 32nd annual Local Government Conference to be held at the Turning Stone Conference Center, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona. Registration and session information for both the Thursday, April 6 full day of training and for the Wednesday, April 5 half-day of specialized sessions related to drones, are now available on the commission’s website at www.tughill.org/lgc2023/.

The conference typically draws over 600 attendees and over 25 exhibitors, and provides training and networking opportunities for town supervisors, village mayors, town and village board members, clerks, planning and zoning board members, highway superintendents, assessors, and other government officials. Registrations can be completed online with credit card payment, or through the mail with a check. The conference fee for Thursday, April 6 is $85 (includes a full day of training, breakfast and lunch) if postmarked by March 3, and the fee for Wednesday, April 5 is $75 (includes drone session and reception) if postmarked by March 3. The fee for both days is $150 if postmarked by March 3. Certificates of attendance will be provided to all attendees.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.