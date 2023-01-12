Tug Hill Local Government Conference April 5 and 6

WATERTOWN – Local government officials across Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, and Oswego counties and beyond can now register for the Tug Hill Commission’s 32nd annual Local Government Conference to be held at the Turning Stone Conference Center, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona. Registration and session information for both the Thursday, April 6 full day of training and for the Wednesday, April 5 half-day of specialized sessions related to drones, are now available on the commission’s website at www.tughill.org/lgc2023/.
The conference typically draws over 600 attendees and over 25 exhibitors, and provides training and networking opportunities for town supervisors, village mayors, town and village board members, clerks, planning and zoning board members, highway superintendents, assessors, and other government officials. Registrations can be completed online with credit card payment, or through the mail with a check. The conference fee for Thursday, April 6 is $85 (includes a full day of training, breakfast and lunch) if postmarked by March 3, and the fee for Wednesday, April 5 is $75 (includes drone session and reception) if postmarked by March 3. The fee for both days is $150 if postmarked by March 3. Certificates of attendance will be provided to all attendees.
The first concurrent session topics are: policies and procedures for managing local government; fire department-based ambulance service; public meeting and hearing procedures; ZBA review of variances; asset management; and the fiscal responsibilities of municipal clerks.
The second session topics are: best practices in administering ARPA funds; updates from the NYS Office of Cannabis Management; SEQR basics; Article 78 proceedings; NYS permitting for highways, and employee knowledge transfer.
Topics right after lunch are state and federal founding resources; first amendment audits; site and subdivision plans; zoning and siting large solar facilities; FEMA grants; and the do’s and don’ts of municipal websites.
The last sessions of the day will discuss open meetings law; lake effect and lightning update from SUNY Oswego; hot button land use issues; Q&A for planning and zoning, the basics of a good road; and a potluck panel for clerks.
The assessor’s day-long track will cover a variety of different topics that are not used daily but are important to understand. They will include correction of errors, legal notices, seller’s concessions, and the assessor’s annual report.
During the special three-hour afternoon Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drones): Transforming Work, Play, and Economies session on Wednesday, April 5, participants will be provided with a more-than-basic understanding of what drones are, the applicable rules and regulations for flying them, and how they are benefitting local governments. Drones are transforming the area’s economy and providing solutions to the challenges faced by government, as well as providing opportunities for commerce, hobbyists, and youth. Try flying a mini-drone and enter a free drawing to win a drone.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.