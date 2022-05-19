RICHLAND – State Police arrested Robert G. Bailey, age 80 from Tully, New York May 18 for the following charges:
(3) counts Menacing a Police Officer, a class “D” felony
(2) counts Reckless Endangerment 1st degree, a class “D” felony
Criminal Mischief 2nd degree, a class “D” felony
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree, a class “A” misdemeanor
According to State Police, on May 18, 2022, just after 1 p.m., State Police in Pulaski were dispatched to 250 Pine Grove Road Camp -7 in the town of Richland regarding an individual allegedly shooting his rifle at his neighbor’s property. A septic system control panel, septic system vent, and the side window of the neighbor’s residence were all allegedly shot and damaged. The bullet that struck the neighbor’s window went through the glass, into the residence, and exited the other side of the residence through the siding, according to police. Troopers and BCI investigators responded to the camp and during the course of their investigation, Mr. Bailey barricaded himself inside the camp and during negotiations, allegedly fired several rounds from his rifles at the officers.
Members from the State Police Crisis Negotiations Unit responded and during the negotiations, Bailey allegedly continued to fire several more rounds from the residence toward officers.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., Members from the New York State Police S.O.R.T (Special Operations Response Team – Central) took Bailey into custody without further incident.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the NYS Park Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego Police Department, and the Northern Oswego County Ambulance.
