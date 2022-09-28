Turn over a new leaf – give blood or platelets this fall

SYRACUSE - On the first day of fall, the American Red Cross is asking the public to start the season off with a lifesaving blood or platelet donation. While the leaves turn, the need for blood never changes. Those who give this fall play an important role in keeping the blood supply high enough to help patients counting on blood products for care – especially ahead of the busy holiday season. Book a time to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All who come to give Oct. 1-31, will receive a $5 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice.
