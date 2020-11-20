With the uptick in COVID cases in our region the Oswego County Sheriffs Office has also been affected. Amongst our approximate 200 employees, we currently have 23 employees and 6 inmates in our Correctional facility that have tested positive. As all staff and inmates are being tested, we anticipate those numbers will rise.
As we head into the Holiday season, I encourage our residents to use common sense and make safe choices for your families. Please social distance when possible, isolate and get tested if you are symptomatic.
Our agency will not be responding to complaints of excessive persons in a private residence.
Donald R. Hilton, Sheriff
