SANDY CREEK — Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly stealing a student’s food.
Lucas W. Koch, 37, and David W. Abbott II, 27, both of the town of Mexico, were arrested April 10 by county sheriffs and charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, in connection with the alleged thefts.
While schools have been closed due to COVID-19, the Sandy Creek School District has continued to provide its students with breakfast and lunch three times a week, delivered by school bus to the base of their driveways and put into coolers left there by the students’ families.
According to police, Kock and Abbott stole the cooler too.
Koch and Abbott were issued appearance tickets and are to appear in CAP Court at a later date.
