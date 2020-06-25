MEXICO — The First Presbyterian Church, in Mexico, will hold a two-day bake/pie sale.
The sale will be held from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3 at Kinney’s Drugs in Mexico or while supplies last.
Those working at the sale will wear masks and plastic gloves.
The Oswego County Board of Health has given them the OK to hold this bake sale outside Kinney’s.
Order specialty pies in advance by June 23 by calling 315-935-3251.
