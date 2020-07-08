CONSTANTIA — Two motorcyclists died Tuesday, according to state police, unable to avoid an oncoming pickup truck as it turned left in front of them on State Route 49.
According to a preliminary state police investigation, a 2019 pickup truck operated by Carl T. Macrina, 31, of Mohawk, was traveling eastbound on Route 49 when he began to make a left-hand turn, but failed to observe a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling westbound. The operator of the motorcycle, Brian J. Zepp, 48, of Syracuse, was unable to avoid striking the pickup truck. Mr. Zepp and his passenger, Lori S. Zepp, were ejected from the motorcycle.
Mr. Zepp was air lifted to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, where he died Wednesday.
Ms. Zepp, 55, of Syracuse, was taken by ambulance to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, and later succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.
Mr. Macrina was not injured in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.