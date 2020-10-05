State police in Hastings are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on County Route 23 in the town of Constantia.
According to police, a preliminary investigation has revealed, at about 5:44 a.m., a 2020 Nissan Kicks was traveling northbound on County Route 23 when it drove off the west side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle became engulfed in flames and both the driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the driver and passenger will not be released at this time due to the extent of their injuries. Autopsies are scheduled to determine their positive identifications.
The investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.