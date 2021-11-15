MEXICO - Two people died as a result of a two-vehicle crash that happened at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14 on State Route 3 at the at the intersection of Munger Hill Road in the town of Mexico
Christopher S. Rogers, 34, of Sandy Creek and his passenger Crystal L. Abbott, 35, of Mexico were both pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the State Police a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu operated by Rogers was traveling west on Munger Hill Road when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with State Route 3. Roger’s vehicle then entered into the path of a 2004 Ford Flatbed truck, operated by James E. Weston, 35, of Mexico, that was traveling northbound on Route 3.
Weston was not injured in the crash.
The investigation is continuing.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Mexico Fire Department, and McFee Ambulance.
