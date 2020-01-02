SCHROEPPEL — Two people died in a house fire on Peter Scott Road early Thursday morning in the Oswego County town of Schroeppel.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation revealed there were four occupants in the home at the time the fire began at around 1:25 a.m. Two people escaped the home and were taken to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with undisclosed injuries. They are expected to recover.
Two bodies were recovered at the scene inside the home. Names of the deceased and injured were not released pending notification of next of kin.
The incident is still under investigation.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted on the scene by state police, the district attorney’s office, Menter Ambulance, the county’s highway department, fire coordinator’s office and fire investigations team and 16 fire departments, partially including Pennellville, Caughdenoy, Palermo, Moyers Corners, Granby Center and town of Oswego.
