OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reports that two horses in the town of Palermo died earlier this week of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). The diagnosis was confirmed in test results released today by the state Department of Health. The horses lived on the same farm and had not been vaccinated for EEE.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang reminds residents that the EEE virus (EEEV) will remain active in the environment until the first heavy frost occurs.
“Until we have a killing frost, people in all areas of Oswego County need to fully protect themselves from mosquito bites when they participate in outdoor activities,” he said. “Please avoid being outdoors during the periods when mosquitoes are most active, primarily around dusk and dawn. If you are outdoors, you should be wearing long pants and long sleeves, and using insect repellents.”
Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label for repellents and follow package instructions.
People should wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks, and shoes when weather permits.
“EEEV is endemic to our area,” said Huang. “Our surveillance shows that the virus is still active in Oswego County. We continue to monitor and assess mosquito and virus activities. We work closely with the state Department of Health, which provides support and guidance.”
EEEV has been found at sampling sites in Palermo, Albion, West Monroe, Hastings, Central Square and Constantia.
Huang said the Health Department is discussing aerial spraying and is working with a pesticide applicator to obtain adequate supply. He said there is currently a nationwide pesticide shortage. Plans will be announced when they are finalized.
People are advised to take these measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home:
- Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside.
- Mosquito larvicide “dunk” packs, suitable for treating large containers of water, are available from the Oswego County Soil and Water Conservation District. The treatments must be used according to the label’s instructions. For information call 315-592-9663.
- Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations. Visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/solid_waste/faq.php or call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.
- Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots, and similar water-holding containers.
- Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.
- Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs, and drain pool covers.
- Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.
- Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.
For more information about protecting against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit https://health.oswegocounty.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.