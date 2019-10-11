Two men were arrested by state police in Fulton after a traffic stop at about 4:10 a.m. Oct. 1 in the town of Volney.
Troopers said the 2015 Kia Optima was driving on Route 481 when they stopped they stopped the vehicle for speeding. During the traffic stop, troopers discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen three days earlier in the town of Richland.
The driver, Frank C. Christian, 51, of Richland, was charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket.
The passenger in the vehicle, Stephan L. Grimes, 39, of Syracuse, was found in possession of a stolen and loaded 9mm handgun. Grimes was arrested and charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property.
He was arraigned in Volney Town Court and sent to the Oswego County jail without bail.
