Two teens die in tragic, freak accident

REDFIELD – In a tragedy that surely brought tears to even angels’ eyes, two teens with all of life ahead of them were electrocuted by power lines caught by a tree brought down by a vicious storm Wednesday night, Aug. 31 in the area of 6200 County Route 17, the County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck, with four teenagers in it, collided with a tree knocked down by a late-night storm. The truck ended up in a nearby ditch, and shortly after exiting the vehicle, the driver, Madysen Young, 17, of Sandy Creek, and passenger Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, contacted live wires that were entangled with the downed tree. Both Madysen and Matthew were pronounced dead at the scene. Two 16-year-old boys survived the incident.

