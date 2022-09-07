Two teens die in tragic, freak accident

REDFIELD – In a tragedy that surely brought tears to even angels’ eyes, two teens with all of life ahead of them were electrocuted by power lines caught by a tree brought down by a vicious storm Wednesday night, Aug. 31 in the area of 6200 County Route 17, the County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to police, a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck, with four teenagers in it, collided with a tree knocked down by a late-night storm. The truck ended up in a nearby ditch, and shortly after exiting the vehicle, the driver, Madysen Young, 17, of Sandy Creek, and passenger Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, contacted live wires that were entangled with the downed tree. Both Madysen and Matthew were pronounced dead at the scene. Two 16-year-old boys survived the incident.
Matthew Bice had just graduated from Pulaski Academy & Central Schools Senior High in June. District Superintendent Tom Jennings spoke about Matthew and the district’s response to Matthew’s death.
“He was just a great kid, really likable,” Jennings said. “I think he touched a lot of lives. He’s going to be really missed.
“The counselors, our whole team, is available today (Sept. 2), and then throughout the weekend by appointment for virtual meetings or phone meetings if anyone needs it.”
Jennings said Matthew was an avid hockey player, and so it was fitting that “last night there was a remembrance down at the Haldane Center, which is where we have our hockey rink. It was well-attended. There were folks there from Pulaski, Sandy Creek, and other school districts. It was very nice.
“This is just a terrible tragedy,” Jennings said. “A lot of folks are hurting.”
Much the same is true of Madysen Young, a student at Sandy Creek High School. According to District Superintendent Kyle Faulkner, Madysen was a “very nice kid. Very, very well-liked. Very sweet. She wasn’t here a long time, but by all accounts, she had a lot of friends, and people thought very highly of her.
“We’re all in mourning for the loss of our student, and we will certainly be available to help any of our students or staff cope with this kind of a tragedy.”
In that vein, Faulkner said, “As soon as something like this happens, we get our crisis team together with all of our principals and our counselors and our social workers and our psychologists, and we prepare for providing help to any student or staff member that may be experiencing different emotions.”
There has not yet been any sort of memorial service within the district for Madysen, Faulkner said.
“Nothing formal at this point,” he explained, and we usually work with the family in situations like this to make sure they’re okay with doing something like that and wait until they’re ready. That’s not something that we typically do without consulting and working with the family. But we’ve certainly spoken to the parents and provided support and let them know that we’re here for them. I actually went over there yesterday morning (Sept. 1) with my guidance counselor and spoke to them.”
Of the truly freak accident, Faulkner said, “My understanding is they really were not injured until they left the vehicle. And it could have happened to any of us. It’s beyond words.”
Madysen Young was set to be a senior at Sandy Creek High School this year.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.