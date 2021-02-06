OSWEGO — Despite strong congressional and governmental support, the Port of Oswego will once again receive nothing toward the repair of the deteriorating 140-year-old breakwall protecting the Oswego harbor.
The $6.35 million requested by the Army Corps of Engineers for the work was expected to be part of former President Donald Trump’s final budget but was axed at the last moment, according to William Scriber, executive director of the Port of Oswego Authority.
“The Army Corps (of Engineers) had said this was an important project to finish this year because it had been passed over for two budget cycles.” Mr. Scriber said Jan. 19.
The Port Authority director said the budget is usually submitted by the president and then New York state is given the opportunity to submit its requests for the projects it would like to see included. That was not done this year, he said. Instead, Trump submitted his budget and then left for Florida.
Mr. Scriber said he has been a consistent advocate for the repair of the northwest section of the breakwall where prevailing winds result in strong wave action crashing into it. He said the breakwall was unable to break the surge of wave action over the last three years, resulting in damage to Oswego’s harbor and shoreline.
“The breakwall doesn’t just stop water,” he said, “it breaks surges. Oswego harbor is a contained area, so when we get hit with high water or high winds, and that breakwall’s not doing its job,” Mr. Scriber said.
“Now the Port is looking at building a marina, and Wright’s Landing is improving their marina, and that’s exactly what the northwest breakwall is supposed to protect,” he said.
Mr. Scriber said his concerns have been noted by the Army Corps for the last several years, and they’ve been putting funding for repairs in the budget, but it keeps getting taken out.
“And the question is, who the hell’s taking it out? Because if Army Corps says it’s critical, the American Great Lakes Port Association (the association for all ports) goes out and lists us as a critical infrastructure, and it’s not put in, and then you look at the harbor maintenance tax, which is paid by commercial vessel activity, and then you look at Oswego harbor, which has LaFarge, Lehigh, Sprague, NRG, and the Port of Oswego, you have five water-based operations that are within this small harbor, yet you look at other areas which got the money, and they don’t have anywhere near our commercial impact on the nation and New York state, yet they continue receiving money, where we’re not,” Mr. Scriber said.
Repairs to the breakwall would involve placing heavyweight stone on and around it, but not building it up any higher. The repairs would create a surge area in front of the breakwall so when the waves and surge hit it, the water dissipates before it gets into the harbor, according to Mr. Scriber.
“We’ve seen that work on the east side and the part of the west they did do in 2019,” he said. “The Port had security cameras throughout the entire harbor. We actually could see where the waves hit where they repaired, and it’ll dissipate, and where it’s unrepaired, they just come shooting right on over the breakwall and hit the harbor.”
“The damage at the harbor,” Mr. Scriber said, “is the result of the constant movement of the water up and down. And that’s what the breakwall is for, to take these surges out of the harbor so you have protected dockage.”
“I’m not going to stay quiet about it,” he said, “because the bottom line is, the Port has to fight for the harbor. If I don’t advocate, who will?”
