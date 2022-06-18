BUFFALO - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Buffalo District awarded a $4.75 million contract to Michigan-based Dean Marine Excavating on June 2, for repairs to the Oswego Harbor west arrowhead breakwater and the foundation of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse in Oswego.
“The repairs to the breakwater and lighthouse foundations are essential to ensuring safe navigation of Oswego Harbor well into the future,” said Lt. Col. Eli Adams, Commander of the Buffalo District. “It is very rewarding to work with our partners, including the Port Authority, on a project which will contribute significantly to the commerce and recreation of Oswego and the region.”
The breakwater and lighthouse foundation have been significantly damaged by storms, wave action, and deterioration for more than 90 years. Repairs will ensure continued safe navigation for commercial and recreational vessels between Lake Ontario and the rest of the Great Lakes.
“These repairs are critical to the protection of Oswego Harbor and the preservation of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse,” said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “I thank the Army Corps of Engineers for prioritizing this project and I’ll keep fighting to improve New York’s infrastructure.”
“I am excited to see another important step toward completing repairs to Oswego Harbor’s west arrowhead breakwater and the foundation of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse,” said Rep. John Katko (NY-24). “The breakwater and lighthouse have experienced significant damage due to storms, high water levels and age-related deterioration. This harbor is incredibly important to Central New York’s economy, and I am proud to have worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to move this important project forward.”
Construction is scheduled to begin in summer 2022 and is anticipated to be completed by fall 2022.
Repairs will consist of an armor stone overlay with stone sizes of up to 20 tons.
During construction, the harbor’s federal navigation channel will remain open. However, the contractor’s equipment will be in a portion of the channel to complete repairs. Commercial and recreational vessel operators are encouraged to proceed with caution when entering and exiting the federal navigation channel.
USACE previously completed repairs to 1,100 feet of the west arrowhead breakwater’s lake side in 2018 and 2019.
Waterborne transportation facilitated by the harbor supports $4.3 million in business revenue, 20 direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $1.4 million in labor income to the transportation sector.
This project is fully federally funded.
“With this funding in hand, the Army Corps is ready to set sail on these critical repairs to preserve the long-tern stability of Oswego Harbor,” said U.S. Senator Charles E. Schumer. “I was proud to help secure this funding in this year’s budget and will continue to fight tooth and nail to bring home federal support to keep our channels bustling, trade flowing, and shores protected.”
