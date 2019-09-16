Mariners are advised of underwater diving inspections occurring on the Oswego Canal in Oswego on the following schedule:
Monday, Sept. 16 – Oswego Canal Lock O-8, (Oswego) - Northeast Approach Wall
Monday, Sept. 16 – Oswego Canal Lock O-7, (Oswego) - Southwest Approach Wall
Monday, Sept. 16 – Oswego Canal Lock O-7, (Oswego) - Northeast Approach Wall
Tuesday, Sept. 17 – Oswego Canal Lock O-5, (Minetto) – Southeast Approach Guide Piers
Tuesday, Sept. 17 – Oswego Canal Lock O-5, (Minetto) - Northeast Approach Wall
Tuesday, Sept. 17 – Oswego Canal Lock O-5, (Minetto) - Southwest Approach Wall
Tuesday, Sept. 17 – Oswego Canal Lock O-5, (Minetto) - Riverside Portions of the Lock
Tuesday, Sept. 17 – Oswego Canal Lock 0-6 (High Dam) - Northeast Approach Wall
Tuesday, Sept. 17 – Oswego Canal Lock 0-6 (High Dam) - Southeast Approach Wall
Tuesday, Sept. 17 – Oswego Canal Lock 0-6 (High Dam) - Southwest Approach Wall
Tuesday, Sept. 17 – Oswego Canal Lock 0-6 (High Dam) - Southwest Guide Piers
Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Oswego Canal Lock O-3 (Fulton) - Southwest Approach Wall
Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Oswego Canal Lock O-3 (Fulton) - Northeast Guide Piers
Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Oswego Canal Lock O-3 (Fulton) - Northwest Approach Wall
Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Oswego Canal Lock O-2 (Fulton) - Southwest Approach Wall
Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Oswego Canal Lock O-2 (Fulton) - Northeast Approach Wall
Wednesday, Sept. 18 – Oswego Canal Lock O-2 (Fulton) - Guide Piers Above O-2
Thursday, Sept. 19 – Oswego Canal Lock O-5, (Minetto) - Southwest Guide Piers, Adjacent to Power Plant
Thursday, Sept. 19 – Oswego Canal Lock O-5, (Minetto) - Approach Guide Piers, Adjacent to Power Plant
Thursday, Sept. 19 – Oswego Canal Lock O-5, (Minetto) - Adjacent to Power Plant
