United Way diamond ring raffle winner

The winning ticket for this year’s United Way of Greater Oswego County diamond ring raffle was drawn on Christmas Eve at DuFore Jewelers in Oswego. Pictured from left are Mark DuFore, diamond ring winner Robert Cantwell of Clayton, and Greg DuFore. Not pictured is second prize winner of the $200 DuFore’s gift certificate, Laurie Kelly of Oswego.

OSWEGO – Robert Cantwell of Clayton, was recently announced the winner of United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a diamond ring held on Christmas Eve. Laurie Kelly of Oswego won this year’s $200 second prize gift certificate to DuFore’s Jewelers.

Valued at $4,000, the one carat total weight 14 karat yellow gold pear shaped ring with a white gold filigree accent was donated by DuFore’s Jewelers in Oswego. The local business has been an active supporter of United Way for many years, with the Christmas Eve raffle drawing a longstanding tradition many locals look forward to.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.