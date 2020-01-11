United Way diamond ring raffle winner

OSWEGO – Jodi Lawton of Mexico, was recently announced the winner of the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s drawing for a diamond ring.
The 14 karat yellow gold ring with a ½ carat brilliant cut diamond and 12 baguette diamonds valued at $2,500 was donated by DuFore Jewelers in Oswego. The local business has been an active supporter of the United Way for many years, with the Christmas Eve raffle drawing a longstanding tradition many locals look forward to.
United Way Resource Development Director Stacey Morse said this year’s raffle generated a record high in ticket sales, raising more than $3,300 to support the United Way’s Annual Campaign.
“We cannot thank DuFore Jewelers enough for continuing to support the United Way’s mission of ending hunger, building successful youth, and ensuring wellness throughout Oswego County,” said Morse. “This partnership is truly a shining example of what can be accomplished when we live united.”
To learn more about the United Way of Greater Oswego County and the 31 local programs it helps fund, visit www.oswegountiedway.org or www.facebook.com/OswegoUnitedWay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.