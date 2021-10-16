FULTON – United Way of Greater Oswego County recently held their final round of drawings designed for 12-25 year-old Oswego County residents who received the vaccination against COVID-19. Qualifying participants were invited to fill out an entry for a chance to win three different prizes over three separate drawings. First place was an Apple iPad Air with cover and a Walmart gift card, second place was a $250 gift card to Amazon or Walmart, and third place was a $100 gift card to Oswego Cinema.
In the recent drawing held in September, first place winner for the iPad, iPad cover and Walmart gift card was Erin Delaney of Oswego, second place winner of a $250 Amazon gift card was Lauren Casey of Hannibal, and third place winner of a $100 Oswego Cinema gift card was Garrett Holliday of Oswego.
Through collaborative efforts with Oswego County Department of Health and ConnextCare in Pulaski, Oswego County residents in this age group were able to access vaccinations at several clinics across the county and take advantage of winning a prize. Although the incentive drawings are over, more vaccination clinics are planned.
“Based on the number of entries, we were very satisfied with the results of this initiative and happy to provide these opportunities to award prizes to our Oswego County youth. We are beyond grateful to our county health department and ConnextCare, not only for partnering with us on this project, but for all their hard work in making these vaccination clinics available to our community members to help stop the spread of COVID-19” said Patrick Dewine, executive director of United Way of Greater Oswego County. For information on upcoming vaccination clinics, visit the Oswego County Health Department or ConnextCare websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.