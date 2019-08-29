Upcoming events at First Baptist Church

CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St. in Central Square will hold a variety of events this fall including:
The church’s annual rummage and treasure sale will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7; 2-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. There will be a bag sale from 1-2 p.m. on the last day of the sale Saturday, Sept. 14.
The kitchen will be open so people can shop and eat or shop and take-out a meal.
If people would like to donate items for the sale, call 315-668-2138 and leave a message with contact information and they will call back. Only clean and usable items. The deadline for dropping off items is Wednesday, Sept. 4.
From 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 the church will hold their annual Trunk and Treat. The community is invited to come and also to decorate vehicles for the event. More information to follow.
The church has an ongoing can and bottle drive to help support the missions of the church. The cans/bottles can be donated at Vern’s Bottle Return in Brewerton; just let them know it’s for -9 First Baptist Church. If unable to get to Vern’s, contact the church at 315-668-2138 and leave a message with contact information and a pick up can be arranged.
First Baptist Church has an ongoing scrap metal collection for recycling to help support the missions of the church. If people have metal they would like to donate, contact Cheryl at 315-668-2230.
The church invites all to join them for the Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. followed by a coffee hour in fellowship hall.
