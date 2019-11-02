Upcoming events at First Baptist Church

CENTRAL SQUARE - The First Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St. in Central Square will hold a variety of events including:
Women’s Day of Prayer will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at First Baptist Church, 701 N. Main St., Central Square.
All women and men in the community are invited to attend. Come join in this time of prayer and fellowship.
The church has an ongoing can and bottle drive to help support the missions of the church.
The cans and bottles can be donated to Vern’s Bottle Return in Brewerton and just let them know they are for the First Baptist Church in Central Square.
If unable to get to Vern’s contact the church at 315-668-2138 and leave a message with contact information; they will call back and make arrangements to have bottles picked up.
First Baptist Church will continue to collect scrap metal for recycling to help support church missions. If people have any metal they wish to donate contact Cheryl at 315-668-2230.
They can arrange a pick up if necessary or meet at the church for drop off.
The First Baptist Church Sunday’s worship service is at 10 a.m. All in the community are welcome to come join them to worship the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.