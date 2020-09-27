Upcoming planning and zoning board training sessions Sept. 29 and Oct. 1

LOWEVILLE/WEST CARTHAGE - The Tug Hill Commission will host two training sessions for planning and zoning board members, to help them meet their annual four hour training requirement.
Commission planning director Matt Johnson will deliver a training session titled “Evaluating and Amending Your Zoning Law” from 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the Lowville Town Hall, 5535 Bostwick St., Lowville 13367. This presentation will explore reasons places may want or need to update zoning law and cover the statutory process for doing so. They will also detail the proper procedure for adoption in regard to public hearings, SEQR compliance, and county planning review. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iZnAZ4fQSsaWyzLnP2bE4A or at www.tughill.org.
Attorneys Jim Burrows and Dave Geurtsen from Conboy Law Firm will present “ZBA Basics” from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 at the West Carthage Community Room, 61 High Street, West Carthage. The course will increase understanding of the powers and duties of the zoning board of appeals, basic zoning concepts and functions, and statutory requirements that zoning boards of appeals must consider before granting use and area variances. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ew57N3JTCe5olrMcQDmBA or at www.tughill.org.
In-person attendance for both sessions will be limited to the first 23 registrants, and all attendees will be required to socially distance, wear a mask, and answer questions about health and travel. Hand sanitizer will be available, and no walk-ins will be allowed. The training session will also be viewable live via Zoom. When registering, pay special attention to the question regarding how attending.
