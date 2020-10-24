WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will host two training sessions for planning and zoning board members, to help them meet their annual four hour training requirement.
Attorneys Jim Burrows and Dave Geurtsen from Conboy, McKay, Bachman and Kendall, LLP will present “Renewable Energy and Land Use” from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the town of Watertown Municipal Building, 22867 County Route 67, Watertown.
The presentation will provide a comprehensive overview of the regulatory environment regarding renewable energy projects. Ranging from local zoning laws to Article 10 to the new Office of Renewable Energy Siting proposed regulations, the session will explore the role of local government in regulating land use. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BsUpbOQuQQmUhFGyyO7sUw or www.tughill.org.
Commission planning director Matt Johnson and planner Alaina Mallette will deliver a training session titled “Planning Board Basics” from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Florence Town Hall, 11897 Thompson Corners-Florence Rd., Camden. This presentation will cover the basic ins and outs of how planning boards function in the state. Topics include who can serve on planning boards and what is required of planning board members. They will explore several approaches for land use planning, including comprehensive plans and zoning laws and touch on subdivision review, site plan review, and special use permits. They will discuss best practices for running meetings and public hearings in the context of NYS Open Meetings Law. A brief discussion of SEQR and county planning review will also be included. Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JJABwlBtRwaAMF0VAnrKbQ or www.tughill.org.
In-person attendance for both sessions will be limited to the first 23 registrants, and all attendees will be required to socially distance, wear a mask, and answer questions about health and travel. Hand sanitizer will be available, and no walk-ins will be allowed. The training session will also be viewable live via Zoom. When registering, pay special attention to the question regarding how people plan to attend.
