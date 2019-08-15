Upcoming town budget workshop in Altmar

WATERTOWN – A town budget workshop will be held the Albion Town Hall, located at 15 High St. in the hamlet of Altmar on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The workshop will run from 7-8:30 p.m. with a question and answer period following until 9 p.m. The speaker is Laird Petrie of the Office of the State Comptroller’s Syracuse Regional Office.
This free training opportunity is designed to assist town officials in preparing their annual budgets. Villages are welcome to attend, but the workshop is geared toward assisting towns prepare for the 2020 budgeting process. Topics to be covered include an overview of the budgetary responsibilities of town officials, development of a structurally balanced budget, key elements of the annual budget, tools available for assisting town officials in the budget process and monitoring and amending the annual budget. Bring questions for Petrie, as this workshop will conclude with a question and answer period.
The workshop is free of charge. Registration is requested by Monday, Aug. 26 by calling the Tug Hill Commission at 1-888-785-2380 or by email at tughill@tughill.org.
