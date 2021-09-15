Upcoming town budget workshops in Altmar and Port Leyden

WATERTOWN – An annual budget workshop will be held at the Albion Town Hall, located at 15 Bridge St. in the hamlet of Altmar on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Presenting will be Laird Petrie, recently retired from the New York State Office of the State Comptroller’s Syracuse Regional Office. A second workshop on the same topic will be held at the village of Port Leyden Village Office/Fire Hall at 3387 Douglas St. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
The workshops will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and include a question and answer period. This free training opportunity is designed to assist town officials in preparing their annual budgets. Villages are welcome to attend, but the workshops are aimed at assisting towns to prepare for the 2022 budgeting process.
Topics to be covered include an overview of the budgetary responsibilities of local officials, development of a structurally balanced budget, key elements of the annual budget, tools available for assisting town officials in the budget process and monitoring and amending the annual budget.
Bring questions for Laird to address during the question and answer period.
The workshop is free of charge. Space is limited, so register no later than Monday, Sept. 27 by calling the Tug Hill Commission at 1-888-785-2380 or by emailing tughill@tughill.org. They will follow any applicable county and/or state COVID protocols in place at the time.
