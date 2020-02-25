CENTRAL SQUARE — The 15-year-old boy arrested Saturday in an alleged armed robbery of the Dollar Tree at 3031 E. Ave. displayed a realistic imitation firearm in his waistband before taking $78, according to Oswego County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Bucher.
Both the money and the imitation firearm were recovered that night.
According to police, the 15-year-old also displayed the same firearm in an alleged Nov. 16, 2019 robbery of $800 from the same Dollar Tree store. That money was not recovered.
