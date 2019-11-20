John “Jack” Proud, who served the Mexico area on the Oswego County Legislature for more than 20 years and was a long-time teacher in Mexico schools, died Nov. 19.
Proud, 84, suffered a stroke last year and had been at Seneca Hill in Minetto working on his recuperation when he passed.
“We all are so sad to see him pass. He was a true gentleman,” said Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Hastings. “For our small community, he was the elder statesman and always kept us on the straight and narrow. He reminded us of our jobs and the process and rules of how we act. He had a true legacy of service.”
“Jack Proud was the best of us all,” said Oswego County Clerk Michael Backus, also a Mexico resident. “A unifying force who prided himself on doing good. I will always remember Jack as the consummate supporter of children, of community health, and of common sense.”
Proud served in the legislature for more than 20 years. He was first elected to the legislature in 1995 and took office in January 1996. He represented most of the town of Mexico and a part of the town of Richland in District 7. He retired from the legislature at the end of 2017.
Proud served in many capacities while on the legislature. In an interview when he retired, he said he threw his hat in the ring a few times to become legislature chairman, but he did it mostly so the Republican caucus would have a choice for chairman. He was been a long-time chairman of the legislature’s health committee and was so revered in the health field in the county that when he retired, they named the street leading into the county health department site John Proud Drive.
He was majority leader in the late ‘90s and early ‘2000s when his good friend Morris Sorbello, R-Granby, was legislature chairman.
In addition to his work on the legislature, Proud served as a member of the National Guard from 1957-1963 and is well known as a long-time English teacher at Mexico Junior High and Mexico High School and principal of the high school. He retired from education in 1992.
“I remember him as my high school principal,” said Mexico Town Supervisor David Anderson. “He represented our community very, very well and his primary concern was the constituents and taxpayers of the town of Mexico. Jack loved his community and always with Jack, the people came first. He was a good man. This is a sad day.”
Proud grew up in Oswego and graduated from Oswego High School and SUNY Oswego. He began his education career as a teacher at Mexico High School in 1958 and retired in 1994. He taught English in grades seven through 12, was curriculum director, assistant high school principal and then high school principal. He also coached football and basketball and in 1995, he was noted by the naming of the Mexico High School Gym in his honor.
In an interview with Oswego County News when he retired from the legislature, Proud said he came onto the legislature just as the body began discussion of whether or not to have a county sales tax.
“I joined just in time for the sales tax issue,” he said in 2017. “I’m the only survivor, well, with Morris Sorbello of that time.”
At that time, Oswego County was the only county in the state to not have a county sales tax. Proud said when the nuclear industry was deregulated, the county was unsure what would happen in the future concerning payments to the county from the county’s three nuclear plants. Many thought instituting a county sales tax would help.
“We decided that when the nuclear industry was deregulated this would create a solid revenue stream,” Proud said in 2017.
But county residents weren’t pleased.
“There were a lot of people who were vehemently opposed,” Proud said. “But many of these people eventually recognized the validity of it and its necessity. And many have apologized to me over the years.”
Backus, who became county clerk in 2013, said Proud gave him some pointers during his first election.
“He was kind enough to nominate me when I first ran for office and I’ll never forget his words to me when his golf partner ended up being my opponent,” Backus said. “Jack said ‘Mike, he’s a good guy and so are you...tell the people why you’re the better candidate and they’ll respond in your favor.’
He knew exactly what to say and after the campaign was over, that next spring, we all played golf together as neighbors united behind the force of Jack Proud. That’s what politics should be and I’m glad he taught me that.”
Proud said during the 2017 retirement interview that “one of my most enjoyable experiences of being on the legislature is my friendship with Morris.”
Sorbello agreed.
“He and I were very good friends. He and his wife and me and my wife traveled together. We went out west, to Europe,” Sorbello said. “Even at times when we didn’t agree politically, we would talk, get together, have a glass of wine at Steamers (in Oswego) and work it out.”
“He was a great asset to the legislature and often used his experience as a teacher and administrator,” Sorbello said. “He was a tremendous legislator, but a tremendous friend as well.”
“From a career in education to his more than 20 years as a legislator, Jack was a man who dedicated his life to serving the people of Oswego County,” said state Sen. Patricia Ritchie, R-Oswegatchie. “Whether he was inspiring students in the classroom or improving local health care, he made a profound difference on countless lives and will forever serve as an example of service for all who come after him. Oswego County is truly a better place because Jack Proud lived there, and he will be sorely missed.”
“The one description that comes to mind when I think of Jack is he was a gentleman in every sense of the word,” said Assemblyman Will Barclay, R-Pulaski. “He always put others first. Whether serving as principal at Mexico High School or during his long tenure as an Oswego County legislator, Jack had the rare ability to provide leadership without alienating anyone who disagreed with him. We lost a great leader yesterday and my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.”
Legislature Majority Leader Terry Wilbur, R-Hannibal, agreed with Barclay.
“Oswego County lost a giant last evening,” Wilbur said. “He was always willing help somebody, whether that person was a constituent or not. He dedicated himself to service, whether it be in the military, education or the legislature. And we thanks his family for allowing him to do this.”
Proud had already been on the legislature for 10 years when newby Wilbur was elected. Wilbur said Proud took him under his wing and helped him learn the ropes of how to get things done in the legislature, telling him “I want to see you succeed,” Wilbur said.
“He always helped me in speaking better,” Wilbur said. “He would look at the back of my head and saw it was getting a little red and he’d say ‘we have to polish that off some.’ He was like a father — take you under his wing, support you, hear you out. If there were more Jack Prouds in the world, you wouldn’t have some of the difficulties we have today.”
Proud said in 2017 he served the legislature’s Nuclear Assessment Committee over the years to ensure the county received proper payments in taxes or payments in lieu of taxes from the owners of the nuclear plants. He said he really didn’t want to step down from the legislature until he felt confident the nuclear plant situation was more stable.
And in 2016, Proud and the rest of the county were jolted after the announcement by Entergy that it would close the James FitzPatrick plant. County, regional, state and national officials worked hard to keep the plant open, resulting in Exelon Generation, the owner of Nine Mile Point I and II, offering to buy FitzPatrick and keep it open, saving more than 600 jobs.
Proud combined his education background with his legislature work each year by being the driving force behind Oswego County Student Government Day. During this day, seventh-graders from all nine school districts would come to Oswego to learn about their county government — visiting county offices to see how they run and sitting in on a legislature meeting.
Proud also was active with the Mexico Historical Society. He played on golf leagues for nearly 50 years, was a member of the Eis Haus basketball team in the Oswego Men’s “Over 40 League” basketball and was a huge SU sports fan.
He was married to his wife Allie for 44 years and they have one son.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Harter Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, and a private service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to honor his memory may make a donation to any of the following, Mexico Dollars for Scholars, The Mexico Historical Society or the Mexico Sports Boosters.
