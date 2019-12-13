OSWEGO, Friday, Dec. 13. - This morning’s half-cup mercury spill found on the basement floor of the city’s westside water treatment plant has been cleaned up, Oswego Fire Department Chief Randall Griffin said this evening.
The spill was discovered by maintenance workers during a routine inspection of the area. Two decades-old, out of commission, mercury-filled meters (possibly from the 1960s) had been leaned up against the basement wall, and one or both had leaked. Each of the meters can contain up to 12 pounds of mercury, according to Griffin, and most of it still remained in them. Both were removed along with the spill.
The Oswego Fire Department in conjunction with the Syracuse Hazardous Materials Team make up a regional HAZMAT team that joined forces around 10:30 this morning in the cleanup. Four members of the team were sent into the basement and cleaned the area using both a hand-held suction device and a powder that, when mixed with the mercury, congeals it into a solid. The cleanup was completed by 1:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.