A man has died after being hit by a pickup truck at West Seventh Street and State Route 104 in Oswego just after noon Nov. 5.
Oswego Police said the vehicle, a 1996 Ford F250 pickup truck was turning east bound onto State Route 104 from West Seventh when it hit the male pedestrian who was crossing Route 104 headed northbound.
The pedestrian suffered extensive injuries and was transported by Menter Ambulance to Oswego Hospital. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the man died.
All involved parties have been identified and are cooperating with police at this time. Names are being withheld at this time pending family notification.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Oswego City Police Department at (315) 342-8120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.