The man who died in a Nov. 5 accident at West Seventh Street and State Route 104 in Oswego has been identified.
Oswego Police said Donalf F. Bucher, 60, of Oswego, hit by a pickup truck at West Seventh Street and State Route 104 in Oswego just after noon. Police said the vehicle, a 1996 Ford F250 pickup truck was turning east bound onto State Route 104 from West Seventh when it hit Bucher, who was crossing Route 104 headed northbound.
There have been no charges filed at this time. Bucher suffered extensive injuries and was transported by Menter Ambulance to Oswego Hospital.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Oswego City Police Department at (315) 342-8120.
