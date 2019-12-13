OSWEGO — A half-cup mercury spill found Friday morning on the basement floor of the city’s westside water treatment plant has been cleaned up, Oswego Fire Department Chief Randall Griffin said Friday evening.
The spill was discovered by maintenance workers during a routine inspection of the area. Two decades-old, out of commission, mercury-filled meters (possibly from the 1960s) had been leaned up against the basement wall, and one or both had leaked. Each of the meters can contain up to 12 pounds of mercury, according to Griffin, and most of it still remained in them. Both were removed along with the spill.
The Oswego Fire Department, in conjunction with the Syracuse Hazardous Materials Team, make up a regional hazmat team that joined forces around 10:30 Friday morning for the cleanup. Four members of the team were sent into the basement and cleaned the area using both a hand-held suction device and a powder that, when mixed with the mercury, congeals it into a solid. The cleanup was completed by 1 p.m.
While four members of the team went inside to address the spill, other members remained outside to decontaminate the cleaners, their suits, the soles of their feet, and the equipment used. The water used to rinse everything and everyone off was contained and pumped off into a containment vessel that will be tested by an outside environmental company. Any contaminated hazmat suits will be disposed of accordingly.
The solidified mercury was put into a double container and will be dealt with by the environmental testing firm.
The two old, leaking meters were wrapped up and taken out by the hazmat team. What fell out of them was cleaned up. Modern meters are solid-state and do not use mercury. However, some of those old meters are still in use today, according to Mr. Griffin. In fact, three are still in use at the Oswego Water Treatment Plant, though they are newer than the two found leaking Friday.
“The plan is to replace those,” Mr. Griffin said. “The meters are fine and they’re safe because the mercury is sealed, but it’s a matter of obviously we don’t want this to happen again.”
The main point here, Mr. Griffin said, “is dealing with it in the proper way. It doesn’t look like a lot, half a cup of mercury, it doesn’t seem like a big emergency, nor was this really a big emergency, but at the same time, we’re going to take the proper steps to make sure we’re not exposing people and we’re not spreading the contamination to other places. So, it’s worth the extra effort and time to make sure we’re not unnecessarily exposing people to something that could harm them long term.”
