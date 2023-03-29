NEW HAVEN – Theresa A. Steele, 63, of Mexico, died in Upstate University Hospital Wednesday, March 22 not long after she suffered severe head injuries in a school bus crash.
Driver of the bus, 69-year-old Mark T. Vosseller of Fulton, admitted to state police he ran the stop sign at the intersection of County Routes 6 and 1 while heading north on Route 6. State police have said, “the fault” of the crash of a Route 1 westbound 2022 Dodge pickup truck estimated at 55 mph into the right side of the bus “is on the school bus driver.”
Vosseller was transported to Upstate University Hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police. As of Monday, March 27, hospital staff confirmed he had been released but would not specify when.
Asked were the bus driver’s injuries serious, State Trooper Jack Keller responded, “No, no, no. If it’s non-life-threatening, it’s not serious.”
The pickup driver, 45-year-old Jonathan H. Duval of Mexico, was “a very lucky man,” Keller said, to have walked away with no injuries after the front end of his pickup was crushed.
According to Keller, “the driver of the pickup said he was unable to avoid the bus, and he struck it.”
Keller also confirmed there was “no evidence of any alcohol or drugs, and no evidence of any use of a cellphone.”
Furthermore, according to state police, “neither the bus driver nor the passenger was belted in.”
Vosseller reportedly “doesn’t remember” why he went through the stop sign, according to Keller.
Asked whether there will be any charges against the bus driver, Keller responded, “That’s still yet to be determined. The case agent is still investigating, so it’s still too early to tell if there are going to be any criminal charges. He’s already been issued a ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign.”
No students were onboard in the early morning crash.
Steele was a bus monitor and lunch monitor at Mexico Elementary School since her appointment in the district in September 2013, according to Mexico Academy & Central School District Superintendent Donna Runner who called the accident and Steele’s death “tragic, tragic. We’re devastated. She was a beloved member of our school and community, absolutely. We’re devastated that this happened in our community. We’re overwrought with despair.”
Asked about the bus driver, Runner said, “We’re very concerned about him as well. We are praying for his health and the peace of mind of those who love him.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.