NEW HAVEN – Theresa A. Steele, 63, of Mexico, died in Upstate University Hospital Wednesday, March 22 not long after she suffered severe head injuries in a school bus crash.

Driver of the bus, 69-year-old Mark T. Vosseller of Fulton, admitted to state police he ran the stop sign at the intersection of County Routes 6 and 1 while heading north on Route 6. State police have said, “the fault” of the crash of a Route 1 westbound 2022 Dodge pickup truck estimated at 55 mph into the right side of the bus “is on the school bus driver.”

