OSWEGO — Fifteen-year-old Lilith West, missing for 11 days, was brought back to her Ellen St. home Monday morning and, according to police, is fine.
“We had some information from the public she was at a residence over on the north side of the city of Syracuse,” Lt. Damian Waters of the Oswego Police Dept. said Tuesday. “So, we sent some of our investigators down, and they were able to pick her up without incident.”
By virtue of her age, Waters said, she was required to return with the police investigators.
“She came willingly,” Waters said. “There was no issue with that.”
Her parents, he said, “had some intermittent communication” with Lilith during the 11 days she was missing.
