A Hastings man is in serious condition at Upstate University Hospital after being shot by a New York State trooper investigating a stolen vehicle.
Robert S. Teeter, 25, of 3532 State Route 49, Hastings, was shot early on the morning of Aug. 27 when troopers came to his house investigating reports of a stolen vehicle. Troopers said Teeter pointed a Bear River BB pistol at Trooper Nathan Horner, and Horner fired at Teeter with his firearm.
Troopers said that at about 7:40 a.m. Aug. 27, Trooper Ryan Cooley was dispatched by Oswego County 911 to the area of 3532 State Route 49 to respond to the report of a possible stolen vehicle in progress and to meet with the complainant who would be standing by in the area.
At about 8:05 a.m., Cooley located the complainant, Melissa Ehegartner, standing on the side of the road. As he interviewed Ehegartner, the suspect drove by the State Police patrol car with Ehegartner’s vehicle and pulled into the driveway at 3532 State Route 49.
Cooley then pulled into the driveway right behind the vehicle and approached Teeter. Following an interview with Teeter, Cooley tried to place him in custody when he physically pulled away and swung his arm in an attempt to hit Cooley in the head. Teeter was able to get away and ran into the house.
A short time later, several troopers and Oswego County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene to assist in locating Teeter. Teeter was subsequently located hiding in a second-story bedroom. He then pointed the BB pistol (model B1588) at Trooper Horner.
Horner discharged his division issued firearm striking Teeter several times. Teeter was taken to the hospital.
Criminal charges against Robert Teeter are pending.
During the investigation, it was determined several individuals were inside the residence during the incident and were interviewed.
State Police arrested Joshua R. Kirkland, 34, of Westmoreland Avenue, Syracuse, and charged him with misdemeanor counts of criminal impersonation and obstructing governmental administration. Kirkland is charged with providing a false name and date of birth during the investigation at 3532 State Route 49.
Kirkland was also wanted on two active warrants from State Police in North Syracuse for a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance and from the Syracuse Police Department for misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and menacing and harassment, a violation.
Kirkland was arraigned in Hastings Town Court and sent to the Oswego County jail.
State Police also arrested Kimberly J. Lopes, 32, of 3532 State Route 49, Hastings on misdemeanor counts of criminal impersonation and obstructing governmental administration. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear Hastings court Sept. 2.
Lopes is charged with getting between Cooley and Teeter while in the kitchen of the residence which allowed Teeter to retreat to an upstairs bedroom. She is also accused of identifying herself using a false name and date of birth.
